BBB offers advice on choosing a real estate agent

DAYTON – According to HomeLight, there are more than 2 million real estate agents in the United States.

This includes both licensed National Association of Realtors’ Realtors and real estate agents outside of the association. These individuals want to help you on your journey to home ownership. Home ownership has the power to transform lives and offer newfound security and stability. They strive to help you have a place of your own to make memories, start growing your financial future and build strong communities.

As of September 2019, the average number of houses sold by a real estate agent per year was 701,000, which is up from prior year during the same time period when the number of houses sold was 607,000. The homeownership rate has been increasing since 2015. And, as of the third quarter of 2019, it was 64.8 percent.

Whether you choose a realtor, real estate agent or broker to help you find your future home, all have received his or her license to legally perform real estate transactions. However, realtors follow the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics.

Better Business Bureau suggests the following tips to help you find a real estate professional:

• Get recommendations from friends and family. If they’re pleased with who they’ve used, most likely you’ll be too.

• Check with your BBB and research online. According to NAR, 93 percent of people visit websites when searching for homes.

• Ask for a list of previous clients and contact them about their experience with the real estate professional.

• Make sure the real estate professional has a long-standing, solid reputation.

• Ask what his or her specialties are and if he or she is familiar with area where you plan to look for houses.

• Attend open houses to see if you connect with the professional.

• Ask about fees and/or commission.

• Find out if the professional is a member of an industry association like the National Association of Realtors or the Ohio Association of Realtors.

• Shop around. Select a customer-focused professional that’s a consultant and sales person.

• Make sure the professional is properly licensed and/or certified.

• Get everything in writing and carefully read the contract.

Remember, you’ll be spending a lot of time with the professional you select. So, be sure to maintain an honest and open relationship with him or her. Be upfront about what you expect and express any concerns.

Owning a home provides more than shelter for your family and a home for your most valued treasures. For generations of Americans, owning your home means owning your future.

For more information, visit bbb.org or call 937-222-5825 or 800-776-5301.

The writer is the president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and Miami Valley.

