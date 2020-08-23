UNOH receives equipment donation from Navistar International

LIMA – In an effort to combat the trucking industry’s growing technician shortage, Navistar and its International dealer network collaborated to launch an integrated equipment donation program to supply accredited technical schools with training equipment, real-world advisory counsel and career opportunities.

Through this program, the University of Northwestern Ohio received a 2013 International 8600 Day-Cab with 13-liter engine and Allison transmission from Navistar and coordinated with West Michigan International/K&R Truck Sales out of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

West Michigan International/K&R Truck Sales signed UNOH up on the Service Essentials program with Navistar, which provides access to the Navistar training for instructors and students and the NED, ServiceMaxx, NavKal, DLB and HerRo software for International trucks.

With this donated piece of equipment, the university is able to integrate this software and training into multiple classes. Specifically, the equipment will be used within the diesel technology program for students seeking diploma and associate degrees. Courses that will utilize the training aid include heavy equipment and vehicle integrated electronics, and diesel performance and diagnosis focusing on after-treatment and engine fuel systems.

“Having the mentorship of the West Michigan International professionals will be invaluable to our students,” Dean of the College of Applied Technologies Bob Marshal said. “Donations of late-model equipment provide relevant training aids for our students to learn on while their expertise helps to shape our curriculum. As a welcome bonus, West Michigan International will also provide development and career opportunities to students.”

West Michigan International is part of the Diesel Advisory Board that meets twice a year to review program goals and curriculum. The board also discusses ways for members to support UNOH and its graduates. West Michigan International also attends UNOH career fairs throughout the year.

“The growing demand for quality heavy-duty technicians is no secret, so we are proud to support UNOH in building a successful program,” said Bill Smiewec, director of warranty and training. “Through our relationship we aim to act as a mentor to the school and students – assisting in creating plans and building a culture to engage, retain and empower the right talent.”

For more information on UNOH’s diesel technology program, visit https://www.unoh.edu/academics/college-of-applied-technologies/diesel-technology.html or contact the admissions department at 419-998-3120.