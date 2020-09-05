CHS Automation/Pneumatic Feed Service joins Nidec Press & Automation Group

MINSTER – Nidec Minster Corp., a member of the Nidec Press & Automation group, announced the acquisition of Michigan-based automation equipment manufacturer CHS Automation and service provider Pneumatic Feed Service.

Nidec Press & Automation CEO David Winch said the acquisition of CHS Automation and its emphasis on heavy duty coil lines and high tensile material straightening equipment directly complements the existing NP&A market offering for contract and automotive stampers.

“As Nidec Press & Automation, we now have an extremely strong product portfolio that meets our customer needs,” Winch said. “We are also the only North American manufacturer to have total ownership and control over the major inputs that complete a full metal-forming production system with the increased line functionality and a single-source for customer support.”

“We are excited to welcome the CHS team to our family,” said Ron Arling, president of Nidec Minster and chief administrative officer/chief financial officer of Nidec Press & Automation. “We look forward to new customer solutions and growth opportunities as a result of the synergies generated by bringing our companies together.”

Well-known in the North American metal forming industry, CHS has built a reputation for high quality automation machinery, including turnkey heavy-duty coil lines. In addition to the original equipment manufacturer business, CHS operates the Pneumatic Feed Service organization, known for its highly-competitive regional service, machinery remanufacturing and used equipment offerings.

“Combining our service offerings will enable us to support the metal formers in Michigan with a local and immediate response, which is critical when downtime is involved,” said Steve Gruber, executive vice president, global service for Nidec Press & Automation.

Since its founding in 1966, CHS and its business entities have grown to employ more than 60 employees. President and CEO Eric Werner and his leadership team will continue with their existing responsibilities in addition to working closely with Nidec Minster leadership to ensure high quality customer solutions.

By combining the expertise, experience and resources of industry leaders in the metal forming market, Nidec Press & Automation has established a single-source solution for machinery, services and technology. Nidec Press & Automation now brings CHS together with the Minster, Arisa, Kyori, Vamco and SYS products, allowing combined synergies to offer efficient, cost-effective and timely solutions to manufacturers looking for increased production and profits.

To learn more, visit www.nidecpa.com or www.chsautomation.com.