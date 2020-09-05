Jon Wells named president of Midmark

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, announced Jon Wells has been named president effective Sept. 15. Wells will report directly to CEO John Baumann.

This structure enables Baumann, as CEO, to remain focused on Midmark’s transformation, strategic direction and organic and inorganic investments in Midmark’s capabilities and long-term strategic priorities. Baumann will continue to serve on Midmark’s board of directors.

As president, Wells will work with the Midmark executive team to further solidify its strategy and execution, ensuring the delivery of its brand promise to design seamless solutions that simplify and enable better care, wherever clinician and patient interaction occur.

A senior executive, Wells has more than 30 years of experience in designing, leading and implementing a broad range of corporate growth and realignment initiatives. He has held numerous positions in product management, sales and marketing leadership, where as vice president, he led the recent corporate rebrand initiative while streamlining and unifying the marketing strategy to a single brand. Wells currently holds the position of chief commercial officer, leading corporate sales, marketing, customer experience and hospitality services.

“Jon is uniquely qualified for this role,” Baumann said. “Through his deep market and customer knowledge, thought leadership and insight, he has an expansive network in health care and amongst Midmark’s channel partner communities. His strategic mindedness allows him to discern the long-term and potential ramifications in every decision. He has established himself as a value-based leader, caring for others while managing what is best for our organization.”

A past board member and president of Healthcare Manufacturers Management Council, Wells has held roles on several industry trade councils and received Midmark’s Excellence in Innovation Award in 2011.

Wells is a supporter of patient accessibility standards in medical facilities and has testified regarding accessibility requirements for medical devices to the United States Access Board. He is also engaged in his community – volunteering time to support projects for the New Bremen school system, enhancing the lives of future generations. Wells received a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture and MBA from The Ohio State University.