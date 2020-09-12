BBB tips for finding the right tutor

This school year is going to be a lot different from years past. Many students are going to school virtually, which can be quite challenging. Your child might have multiple distractions and not be able to concentrate or online learning is simply hard to understand.

Tutors are a great way for parents to be able to keep their students on track and motivated. Hiring a tutor can help your child navigate their schoolwork, understand tough subjects and prepare for tests.

Here are some helpful tips from the Better Business Bureau for finding the right tutor:

• Know your options. There are many different types of service: one-on-one sessions at home, small group learning settings, online learning and tutoring centers. You also have to decide whether you want to hire a freelance tutor or go through a tutoring company. Consider free options, such as after school help from the child’s teacher, peer tutoring and tutoring programs at libraries and community centers.

• Ask friends and family for recommendations. You might consider asking teachers or other school employees for recommendations too.

• Ask for and contact references. Contact at least three of them. Some questions to ask include: What is your experience? Is the tutor dependable and friendly? Did they know what they were talking about?

• Discuss the details. Ask about their availability and how flexible they are. Doing a consistent schedule is best, but something might come up to where you have to change days because of a big test. Make sure the tutor knows and understands what you’re looking for. Get a feel for what they are used to doing. Don’t forget to ask about price and frequency of each lesson. Set benchmarks for success for your child and communicate those goals and how to achieve them with your tutor.

• Keep personality in mind. You want someone who is positive and enthusiastic to help motivate your child.

• Confirm knowledge and experience. Be sure the tutor knows the subject(s) your child needs help with, as well as has experience with students your child’s age.

• Include your child. Your child should be comfortable with the tutor. Include your child in the hiring process or set a meet and greet with ones you like. Continue to ask the child regularly if the tutoring is helping with his or her studies.

For more information about finding the right tutor, visit bbb.org or call 937-222-8525 or 800-776-5301. BBB can provide a list of BBB Accredited tutoring companies and Business Profiles on ones you’re considering.

By John North Contributing columnist

The writer is the president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and Miami Valley.

