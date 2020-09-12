Leugers Insurance Agency included in IIABA’s Best Practices Study

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. retained its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States.

This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a Best Practices Agency designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where more than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

“As an agency we strive to be among the best in the industry and be on the cutting edge of technology and product knowledge,” Brian Seitz said. “We feel this makes us more effective and efficient to provide a top-notch experience for the clients we serve and the carriers we represent.”

Leugers Insurance Agency was founded in 1914 and can offer insurance products from a number of companies including Auto Owners, Buckeye Insurance Group, Celina Insurance Group, Safeco, Westfield and more. With offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys, Leugers Insurance offers complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services.

For further information, contact Vicki Link of Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. at 419-925-4511.