Local financial adviser honored for performance

SIDNEY – Danielle Sielschott, who has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney since 2005, recently was invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers.

“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” Sielschott said. “It’s the result of the close relationships my clients and I share and the trust they put in me to help them feel in control and secure in their financial picture. I value these relationships.”

The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisers and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers inside and outside of the firm and to share best practices for delivering exceptional client service.

“These financial advisers have demonstrated exceptional standards for delivering tailored advice and personalized service for their clients,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision this year to cancel the conference in order to put the health and safety of our associates and clients first. Qualifying for the event is none the less a testament to the quality of work Danielle delivers to her clients.”