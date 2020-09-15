Employers report favorable hiring outlook

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – West central Ohio employers plan to hire at an upbeat pace in the fourth quarter of 2020 with an employment outlook of 14 percent, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Among employers surveyed, 19 percent plan to hire more employees from October through December. This number is offset by the 5 percent that plan to reduce payrolls while 73 percent of employers expect to maintain current staff levels and 3 percent indicate they are not sure of their hiring plans. This yields a net employment outlook of 14 percent.

“Compared to Q3 2020 when the net employment outlook was 7 percent, west central Ohio employers have reported a stronger hiring pace,” Joanie Krein, of Manpower, said. “When looking at year-over-year expectations, hiring intentions have slowed down from when the outlook was 19 percent.”

For the coming months of October-December, employers are optimistic to hire in durable goods manufacturing, nondurable goods manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality. In contrast, local employers expect a decrease in payrolls in government. Construction, transportation and utilities, information, professional and business services and other services job prospects remain unchanged.

Complete results for the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey are available for download at ManpowerGroup.US/MEOS.