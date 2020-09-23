Pioneer Electric celebrates local heroes in the 5th annual #WhoPowersYou Contest

PIQUA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative, along with Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, announced the fifth annual #WhoPowersYou Contest celebrating local heroes.

It’s a chance for Pioneer members and employees to nominate someone making a difference in the community and an opportunity to celebrate the power of human connections. In addition to being nationally recognized, nominees can win up to $5,000 for their cause.

To nominate a local hero in or around Pioneer’s service territory, consisting primarily of Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties, and parts of the eight surrounding counties, Pioneer members and employees can go to www.touchstoneenergy.com/who-powers-you and submit a nominee’s name, photo and a brief description of how he or she makes a difference locally. Nominations must be submitted by midnight on Oct. 9.

An independent panel of judges will select winning entries based on the positive community impact and creativity of the entry. The winners will be announced in November.

Prize money totaling $9,000 will be awarded as follows:

• Grand prize: $5,000

• Second place: $2,000

• Third place: $1,500

• Honorable mention: $500

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives launched the #WhoPowersYou Contest in 2016 to celebrate people making a powerful impact in their community. In 2018, Pioneer members Bob and Midge Custer, of Woodstock, won grand prize for their work with Downsize Farm. Only members of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, including Pioneer, are eligible to make nominations.