BBB’s Women In Business Networking program announces honorees

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau’s Women in Business Networking program announced the 2021 class of Top 25 Women of Impact (formerly Top 25 Women To Watch) and two new honors for the Dayton and the Miami Valley region.

The Top 25 Women of Impact are dynamic professional women who have been recognized for inspiring and encouraging those around them to actively challenge the status quo, working to improve their communities, develop their employees and advocate for women in general. Rather than being content with others just watching them work, these women involve those around them in their endeavors thereby increasing their collective impact.

Ann Riegle-Crichton, WiBN executor director, said, “2020 is a year of change for WiBN. The program has a new executive director, our leadership conference went virtual for the first time, and now we’re taking a twist with our annual awards. In the past, we’ve honored the Top 25 Women To Watch. This year, we’re renaming the honor to the Top 25 Women of Impact. We believe the new name for the honor better reflects the vision of the award.”

The 2021 Top 25 Women of Impact include:

• Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz. Temple Israel

• Eva Buttacavoli, The Contemporary Dayton (formerly Dayton Visual Arts Center)

• Shanda Campbell, SPEAK WOMAN MAGAZINE

• Holly Campbell-Bradley, One Lincoln Park

• Lisa Couture, Edge Webware

• Lisa E. Crosley, EnviroControl Systems/Lifestyle Comfort Solutions

• Becky Edgren, PuroClean Emergency Services

• Laura Fenlon, Back to Business I.T.

• Jaime Fisher, Agape for Youth, Inc.

• Rachel Gut, Dayton Metro Library

• Sarah Hackenbracht, Greater Dayton Hospital Association

• Jyl Hall Smith, Dayton REALTORS

• Karen Y. Jackson, Life Enrichment Center

• Cassie Kooser, Greene County Juvenile Court

• Joanie Krein, Manpower

• Stacey M. Lawson, Premier Health System

• Terra Pernell, The Backhouse /Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

• Elizabeth Radford, Allied Shipping and Packaging Supplies, Inc.

• Amy Rollins, Dayton Daily News

• Jessica Saunders, Dayton Children’s Hospital

• Abby Jeanne Snider-Robinson, Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory

• Nicole Sturk, SICSA

• Maria Walusis, Paradox Restaurant and Watermark Restaurant

• Karen Wonders, Maple Tree Cancer Alliance

• Michelle L. Zaremba, City of Dayton

WiBN also is adding two new awards. The first is the Jeanne Porter Career Achievement Award, which will be awarded annually to a woman who continues to inspire, influence and impact the business community and the world around them well beyond their initial recognition as a top 25 woman. This award is meant to recognize an impactful professional legacy, like that of Jeanne Porter, founder of WiBN. Robin Brun, Robin Brun Consulting, is the 2021 recipient.

The second new honor is the WiBN Youth Enterprise Award, which recognizes the effort of a female or a group of young women between the ages of 15-22 to create and implement a charitable program or business that changes the lives of women in the community at large. Recipient in 2021 is Femme Aid Collaborative, which was started by three students from Oakwood High School to eliminate “period poverty” for women unable to afford essential feminine hygiene products.

A pandemic-appropriate celebration is planned for all of these honorees in February 2021. It may not be the traditional gala held in previous years, but it will be a memorable event for the honorees, sponsors, WiBN members and others.

For more information about these honors, visit wibn.org.