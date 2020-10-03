Rhodes State seeks proposals

LIMA – Rhodes State College and the West Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership are working together to increase the apprenticeship programs in the region and are seeking proposals for educational innovation initiatives for funding through a Scaling Apprenticeship Grant.

Rhodes State College serves as a fiscal agent and sub-recipient of this project funded by the U.S. Department of Labor Scaling Apprenticeship through Sector Based Strategies Grant DOL-ETA HG-33034-19-60- A-39. The overarching goal of this grant is to accelerate the expansion of apprenticeships to new industry sectors and increase the number and types of workers participating in apprenticeship programs throughout this region. Partnerships with educational institutions will be critical to establish the training infrastructure and network to deploy the program in partnership with local employers.

The grant will fund 350 apprentices over the next three years to fill the current workforce shortages and gaps in advanced manufacturing in the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Shelby and Van Wert.

Proposals need to include development of instructional training at the post-secondary level that will prepare apprentices to gain the skills and industry-recognized credentials and/or academic credentials to success in the following areas: industrial maintenance, welder, machinist and production skills required by employers.

The grant request for proposal package may be obtained from the Rhodes State College website at www.RhodesState.edu in the Workforce Development and Innovation area under Request for Proposals. Proposals and due to Modic.L@RhodesState.edu by 5 p.m. Nov. 10.