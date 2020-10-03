Jackson Center receives recognition

COLUMBUS – The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System was honored for its achievements during the past year at the 2020 American Municipal Power annual conference.

The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System received an AMP System Improvement Award in recognition of the Jerry Drive Substation and 69-kilovolt pole line project. The project included a new substation at the corner of North Main Street and Jerry Drive and an extension of approximately 1 mile of the existing 69-kV line, from the existing North Substation to the new Jerry Drive Substation.

The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System also received an AMP Safety Award in the transmission and distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.

During the two-day virtual conference, the Jackson Center Municipal Electric System was recognized for 100 years of providing public power electric service to the village of Jackson Center.

The AMP annual conference was held virtually, Sept. 22-23, and was attended by more than 300 municipal officials and industry representatives, featuring speakers from AMP member communities and various national organizations.