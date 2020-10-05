Wise promoted to general manager

SIDNEY — Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home has announced the semi-retirement of Don Tangeman, and the promotion to FDIC/general manager of Douglas A. “Doug” Wise. Tangeman will still be a welcome presence at the funeral home, until the day he officially retires, but will relinquish the day-to-day operations and management to Wise.

Wise is a second-career funeral director, having owned and operated two businesses prior to coming to Sidney. He is a retired employee from the city of Lima.

He graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School, UNOH-Lima with a Bachelor in Business Administration, and an MBA from The Ohio State University, along with his Mortuary Science Degree from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He is a U.S. Army and Army Reserve veteran, and comes from an entire family of veterans: Wise’s dad, Phil, Army-Air Corps World War II and Korean War veteran; and his brother and sister-in-law both retired from the Navy.

Wise is in the process of transferring some of his memberships to Sidney from Lima. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus 2661 (3rd Degree), FOE 370, Masonic Lodge 205 and Scottish Rite 32nd Degree. He is an OHSAA high school football official and is in his 40th season. He plays golf, likes to fish, and is the father of two married sons, and a happy father-in-law, hoping for grandchildren. He’s a parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

“You’ll see many changes occurring at Salm-McGill and Tangeman, both visible immediately, and behind the scenes,” said Wise. “One of the things I pride myself on the most, is individualized and personalized services for all faiths, and I have trained the entire staff to be responsive to your family’s needs.

“One of the big advantages to having and planning your services through Salm-McGill and Tangeman is if you plan and prefund your funeral through us, not only do you get honest, up-front pricing, with no ‘hook price,’ or extra expenses thrown in later, we cover the cost of that funeral, even if you pass away 20, 30, or 40 years from now,” said Wise. “Yes, that’s right! So, we’re not going to tell you one price that’s really low, and then say, ‘Oh wait, we forgot these items.’ When we say all-inclusive, we really mean exactly that.”

The funeral home also offers packages which save families money, and they are hundreds, at times, thousands, off its general price list prices, because they buy some things in higher numbers and pass the savings onto the families they serve.

“We buy only American made caskets and vaults, and our veterans packages are our tribute to our service members, past and present,” said Wise/ “We don’t just talk the talk, we ‘Walk the Walk.’ We bring in full military honors, and do the ‘extras’ to insure the memory of their service is not lost on the community, or forgotten.

“Another advantage to our firm, is that we have kept the ‘homelike’ environment that funeral homes were originally based on,” said Wise. “Under our new management, we are going to have the technology available to customize music, and eventually videos and livestreaming services as well, something we found to be very important in this latest health crisis.

“We also use professional sprays and applications after each visitation and funeral on the furniture, fixtures and walls that kills the virus and germs associated with COVID-19 and other viral infections,” said Wise.

Wise said families are welcome to bring food and drinks into the facility during visitation times.

“We will be remodeling the lounge area to make it larger and more family friendly,” said Wise. “Please bring family pictures, as the visitation room is your family’s living room.”

The business, said Wise, will make these advancements as soon as possible, and they want all their families to feel like they’re coming over to grandma’s house, instead of coming to a doctor’s office, or a non-welcoming environment.

“You’ll see familiar, caring faces, of members of the community, sharing in your family’s toughest times,” said Wise. “We are handicapped accessible, with a ramp on the front of the funeral home which was built in 2018. We are family oriented, from Don, Doug (McGill), and the entire staff, your family will be treated as one of our own family. After all, isn’t that why you come to the funeral home to take care of your loved one’s final wishes? Come home, to Salm-McGill and Tangeman.

“We’ve been in business since 1853,”said Wise. “We’re small enough to know you and care, large enough to serve you. Please stop by the funeral home to meet me and see what the excitement is about. We’ll put on a pot of coffee, and visit.”

Doug Wise, FDIC/manager, left to right, Doug McGill, fifth-generation descendent- consultant, and Don Tangeman, semi-retired, owner,provide the leadership at Salm-McGill Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN091020FuneralHome.jpg Doug Wise, FDIC/manager, left to right, Doug McGill, fifth-generation descendent- consultant, and Don Tangeman, semi-retired, owner,provide the leadership at Salm-McGill Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News