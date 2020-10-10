Emerson Climate Technologies donates to YMCA

SIDNEY – Emerson Climate Technologies made a donation to the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA that will help keep children safe on the playground.

In 2007, Emerson Climate Technologies made a significant gift to the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help build a new and user friendly playground for the Y’s preschoolers and for the neighboring children of the community. Thousands of children and families have enjoyed this playground for many years – but over time, the walkway leading up to the playground has slowly been deteriorating and becoming more unsafe.

Thanks to a recent gift from Emerson, a new beautiful and safe walkway was installed, which provides the children with great access to the playground.

“I’m sure everyone is aware of the kind of year this has been,” Sidney-Shelby County YMCA CEO Ed Thomas said. “For us, between having to shut down our program temporarily, then to be able to apply and be granted the ability to offer a pandemic child care program for all of our first responders and health care workers of our community for over two months, to then being able to re-open to the public but under very significant restriction, to now being able to once again be fully operational, has been to say the least both extremely challenging and very rewarding.

“Since so many resources had already gone into keeping our program going and to making sure we could keep everyone safe and cared for, we felt that Emerson’s special gift would be best used to help repair a part of our child development playground that had been in great disrepair for many years. We are very thankful for Emerson’s generous support and continued commitment to our YMCA and community.”