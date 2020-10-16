Ohio’s unemployment rate drops to 8.4% in September

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 8.4% in September 2020, down from 8.9% in August.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 472,000, down from 510,000 in August. The number of unemployed has increased by 232,000 in the past 12 months from 240,000. The September unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in September 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 7.9%, down from 8.4% in August and up from 3.5% in September 2019.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 41,500 over the month, from a revised 5,146,700 in August to 5,188,200 in September, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor in cooperation with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 886,000, increased 3,500 over the month with gains in manufacturing (+3,100), construction (+300), and mining and logging (+100).

The private service-providing sector, at 3,565,900 increased 34,900 with gains in leisure and hospitality (+12,400), professional and business services (+9,600), trade, transportation and utilities (+5,600), educational and health services (+2,800), other services (+2,800), information (+1,300), and financial activities (+400).

Government employment, at 736,300, increased 3,100 as gains in local government (+8,300) exceeded losses in state (-3,500) and federal (-1,700) government.

From September 2019 to September 2020, non-agricultural wage and salary employment decreased 403,700. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 53,700.

Manufacturing lost 38,200 jobs as losses in durable goods (-40,100) surpassed gains in non-durable goods (+1,900). Construction decreased 13,700 jobs, and mining and logging lost 1,800 jobs.

Employment in the private service-providing sector decreased 298,800 with losses in leisure and hospitality (-131,000), trade, transportation and utilities (-55,100), professional and business services (-53,800), educational and health services (-34,600), financial activities (-14,300), other services (-7,700), and information (-2,300).

Government employment decreased 51,200 as losses in local (-32,300) and state (-25,900) government outpaced gains in federal government (+7,000).