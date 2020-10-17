Celina Insurance Group promotes Anne McMillan

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group promoted Anne McMillan, who recently celebrated her 25th anniversary with the company, to senior director of claims.

McMillan started her career at Celina Insurance Group as a field claim representative. For the past 20 years, she has assumed several leadership roles in claims management. McMillan recently served as senior claim manager for the past two years.

“Anne is prepared and excited to lead the claim department into the future,” Ted Wissman, vice president of claims, said. “I look forward to the great things she and the rest of the department will accomplish in the coming years.”

McMillan has earned both her Associate in Claims and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designations.

McMillan resides in Indiana and has two children, Quinn and Reis.