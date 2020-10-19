Honda transmission celebrates 20 millionth transmission

Honda Transmission Manufacturing in Russells Point celebrated its ingenuity Oct. 19 as it built its 20 millionth transmission. From V6 transmissions to this all new two-motor hybrid system that will help power the Accord Hybrid, HTM has been on the cutting edge of transmission innovation since 1996. Pictured is Jami Newton, production staff, hoisting the 20 millionth transmission.

Courtesy photo