Early nominations for BBB honors now open

DAYTON – Nominations are open for the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards and Spark Awards, which recognize organizations for their integrity, great works, best practices, impact on the community, dynamic workforce and entrepreneurship.

Eclipse Integrity Award nominations

Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. They recognize organizations’ outstanding ethical business practices and enhances the confidence of their vendors, customers and peers.

There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which also are based on the number of full-time employees.

Nominations are typically a two-step process. Now through the month of January, consumers are invited to nominate organizations by visiting bbbeclipse.org or calling 937-610-2277. Consumers provide their contact information, as well as the contact information for the nominated businesses or nonprofits. The deadline to nominate an organization other than your own is Feb. 1. The earlier you nominate an organization, the more time you give it to complete the nomination.

Nominated organizations must complete the nomination process by March 1. Nominating procedures are available on the BBB’s website, bbbeclipse.org.

Organizations can self-nominate and skip the first step. The nomination process is all done online and takes a few short essays spotlighting your organization’s great works and scans of some typical business documentation.

BBB is hosting a free, optional seminar to help on the following dates:

• Oct. 21, 3:30-5 p.m.

• Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m.-noon

• Dec. 10, 8:30-10 a.m.

• Jan. 6, 8:30-10 a.m.

• Jan. 8 (nonprofits only), 9-10:30 a.m.

• Feb. 4, 9-10:30 a.m.

Seminars will feature past winners sharing their insights, potentially connect you with a mentor for your entry and walk you step-by-step through the process. Register by calling 937-610-2270.

Spark Award nominations

The Spark Awards, an award for entrepreneurship, recognizes business owners 35 and younger or business owners of any age operating for less than three years, who demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community.

Applications and nominations are accepted online at http://bit.ly/DaytonSparkAward. If you’d like to nominate an organization, the deadline to do so is Feb. 1. Nominated companies must complete and submit their entries by March 1. Organizations may self-nominate.

Winner announcements

The winners of both the Eclipse Integrity Awards and Spark Awards will be selected by independent panels of judges. They will be announced at the Eclipse Integrity Awards dinner on May 11 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, following all government guidelines. Additionally, recipients will be involved with telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year.

If you have questions regarding these honors, call 937-610-2277 or email ssword@dayton.bbb.org.