Panel Control, Inc. celebrates 10 years in business

ANNA – Panel Control, Inc., located in Anna, celebrated its 10th anniversary by hosting a catered picnic lunch for its employees on Oct. 9 in PCI’s shop.

Panel Control, Inc., more commonly known as PCI, is the area’s UL 508A certified trusted leader in custom control panel building and cable assembly. It also offers electrical design services, installation services and custom paint.

This women-owned business is led and owned by President Sandy Wells and Curt and Jerry Wells, vice presidents. Prior to being incorporated as its own standalone company in 2010, PCI was a division of Wells Brothers, Inc., who has been in business for 31 years.

PCI prides itself on its top-notch quality, exceptional service and reliable performance. Its team of control panel technicians is available to attend to any on-site service its customers require and will do whatever is needed to get a customer’s application up and running again. For more information, visit PCI’s website at www.panelcontrolinc.com.

Employees enjoyed a picnic styled lunch catered by the Palazzo in Botkins consisting of fried chicken, pulled pork and many side dishes and desserts. There were also games, door prizes and 10th anniversary gifts for all who attended.