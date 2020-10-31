Midwest Electric members donate $15,750 to 15 local causes

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $15,750 to 15 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 88% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,170,914 to 981 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• St. Henry Volunteer Fire Department, Mercer County; $2,500 for new truck radios, portable radios and a base radio

• Fort Recovery Area Arts Council, Mercer County; $2,000 to repair the Morvelius Opera House roof

• Minster Historical Society, Auglaize County; $2,000 to supplement operating costs

• St. Anthony Dinner Theater, Mercer County; $1,000 for families in need

• Lima Symphony Orchestra, Allen County; $1,000 for 2021 concerts

• YMCA of Van Wert County; $1,000 for life jackets to use at Camp Clay Aqua Park

• Choosing Life Pregnancy Center, Mercer County; $1,000 for online parenting classes

• Mercer County Fairgrounds; $1,000 to offset lost revenue and Merry & Bright Christmas Lights

• Community Health Professionals, Van Wert County; $1,000 for new CPR training units

• Historic Main Street Van Wert; Van Wert County; $750 for downtown sound system

• Gospel Singing Tent, Allen County; $500 for Allen County Fair entertainment

• Van Wert County Humane Society; $500 for new animal shelter construction

• Delphos Community Christmas Project, Allen County; $500 for toys, clothes, shoes and coats for kids

• Autism Life Center, Allen County; $500 for sensory bags

• Spencerville-Jennings PTO, Allen County; $500 for headphone sets for Spencerville Elementary School

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.