Minster Bank adds wealth management adviser

MINSTER – Nathan Cedarleaf has been hired as a wealth management adviser for Minster Bank.

In making the announcement, Private Wealth Management Manager Steve Eiting said Cedarleaf will lead the bank’s efforts to grow the private wealth management group’s presence in its southern markets for individuals and businesses.

Cedarleaf is based out of the Troy and Vandalia-Butler offices and will serve clients throughout Minster Bank’s footprint in West Central Ohio.

Cedarleaf brings to Minster Bank more than 17 years of wealth management experience, most recently serving as a financial adviser for a nationally known investment company.

He holds a degree in business management and finance from Arizona State University and his master’s from Northern Illinois University. He also holds the Certified Financial Planner designation.

He resides in Minster with his wife, Roxann, and their eight children.

“Twenty-one years ago, Minster Bank began providing trust services,” Eiting said. “Over the years we expanded to include wealth planning, retirement planning, and investment management. Nathan has extensive experience in helping individuals, families and businesses plan, grow and preserve their assets.”

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $600 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914.

To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.