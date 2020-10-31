Celina Insurance Group recognizes Eddy for insurance designation achievement

CELINA – Ben Eddy, associate farm underwriter at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist designation.

The AFIS program is a specialized curriculum focusing on the insurance and risk management needs of agribusinesses and farms. To obtain the certification, Eddy completed five courses while working full time.

Earning this certification provides him with a broader understanding of different insurance types that affect agriculture, Eddy said.

“Agriculture is an evolving industry, and this designation allows me to stay current on industry coverages and issues,” he said.

The program is developed by the International Risk Management Institute, Inc. IRMI has been a leader in risk management and insurance research and education for more than 30 years.

“The AFIS continuing education program ensures that our farm underwriters, like Ben, are committed to the agribusiness industry,” said Tyler Stover, director of farm at Celina Insurance Group. “At Celina, we support our employees in their professional development.”

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.