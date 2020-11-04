Moeller Brew Barn gears up for holiday season with handful of festive beverages

TROY – Moeller Brew Barn is preparing for a successful end to 2020 with the release of several new brews, including Peppermint Bark Silo Seltzer and Roasted Hazelnut Milk Porter in early November.

To pair with Troy Main Street’s upcoming Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, the Troy location, along with the Maria Stein location, are set to release a Peppermint Bark Silo Seltzer.

“We are so excited that Moeller Brew Barn is joining our downtown merchants in the festivities by releasing their new Peppermint Bark Seltzer. It has been so much fun to have Moeller Brew Barn in downtown Troy, and we love all the ways they work to support the Troy Community,” said Andrea Keller, executive director at Troy Main Street. “We hope everyone will come enjoy downtown Troy’s Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, and we hope that while you’re here you’ll grab a bite to eat and try a new holiday drink at Moeller Brew Barn.”

The Enchanted Wonderland Weekend will be held the first weekend of November with the Peppermint Bark Seltzer being released on Friday, Nov. 6. The beverage will be the first wintery Silo Seltzer in Moeller’s history. A week after its release, the Roasted Hazelnut Milk Porter will hit the taps, an annual tradition.

“Our milky-sweet chocolate porter is blended with roasted hazelnuts,” Nick Moeller, owner of Moeller Brew Barn, said. “If you’re looking to indulge, this is the one for you. It’s a perfect pair for the cooler temperatures.”

In early October, Salted Caramel Coffee Ale was released in both Taproom locations. The success of the ale, with 5.2% ABV and 25 IBU, has proven significant. Six-packs can be purchased at participating retailers statewide, and Salted Caramel can be found on tap in both Moeller Brew Barn Taprooms and at various establishments across the state of Ohio.

“This year’s salted caramel coffee ale boasts a big aroma of something salty and sweet. All the flavors round out well in its medium body and hop bitterness. Crack one open, give it a vigorous pour and enjoy,” Moeller said.

Every week through November and December, additional seltzer and beer releases will be announced to celebrate the season. To learn more about these various releases, visit Moeller Brew Barn’s online untappd menu or www.moellerbrewbarn.com.