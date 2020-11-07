Wilson Health highlights potential benefits of ROSA Knee System for total knee replacement

SIDNEY – Total joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures in the United States.

It also is becoming an increasingly popular outpatient procedure at surgery centers across the country, including The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health in Sidney.

Orthopedic surgeons at The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health are excited to offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA Knee System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients.

ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively.

Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, medical staff and, most importantly, patients – ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” said Dr. Matthew Heckler, orthopedic surgeon. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”

For more information on how patients may benefit from using ROSA Knee for total knee replacement, visit wilsonhealth.org/orthopedics or call 937-494-5245.