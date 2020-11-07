Wilson Health opens advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center

SIDNEY – Wilson Health, an accredited, full-service acute care hospital, has opened its doors and is now fully operating its advanced Wound and Hyperbaric Center at its main campus location at 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney.

The Wound and Hyperbaric Center provides a variety of industry-leading treatments and wound care protocols to address patients’ individual needs and hard-to-heal wounds.

The Wound and Hyperbaric Center at Wilson Health utilizes the best clinical practices that begin with a thorough patient evaluation and diagnostic testing to determine wound etiology. An individualized care plan then is developed using evidence-based therapies that are highly effective in facilitating the healing process and may include surgical debridement, vacuum-assisted closure, specialty dressings and wraps, cellular and/or tissue based products, and high levels of oxygen through hyperbaric oxygen therapy to advance the healing process.

“Between 5 and 7 million Americans experience at least one form of a non-healing wound annually, and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10 percent each year,” said Dr. David McDonald, medical director of Wilson Health’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center. “This alarming statistic demonstrates the growing need for wound care centers like the state-of-the-art facility at Wilson Health, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this achievement. We’re looking forward to helping those in our community struggling with these afflictions heal and enjoy healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

The Wound and Hyperbaric Center at Wilson Health provides a comprehensive approach to treating patients with non-healing wounds. The team features physicians, nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care.

Melissa Tobe-Sutton, certified nurse practitioner, is a board-certified advanced practice wound, ostomy, continence nurse practitioner with more than 14 years of wound and ostomy care experience. With a specialization in wound and ostomy care, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and infectious disease management, Tobe-Sutton serves as the lead clinical provider at the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She is one of only 330 medical providers in the United States with this advanced clinical expertise. Tobe-Sutton works with patients to treat their wounds and ensure the best opportunity to heal.

Patients with a wound that has not begun to heal within four weeks, or is not completely healed in six weeks, are ideal candidates for the proven, best-practice methodologies at the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. Some indicators that a patient would benefit from this wound therapy include diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, traumatic and surgical wounds, burns, persistent skin irritations, secondary infections, and limb preservation.

The Wound and Hyperbaric Center at Wilson Health is set up to work in conjunction with referring physicians in order to offer personalized care, and appointments can be made by contacting the center at 937-494-5933. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information on the Wound and Hyperbaric Center at Wilson Health, visit wilsonhealth.org/woundcare.