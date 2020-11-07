Christian earns insurance designation achievement

CELINA – Sue Christian, senior marketing representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist designation.

The AFIS program is a specialized curriculum focusing on the insurance and risk management needs of agribusinesses and farms. Christian completed five courses and exams on agribusiness, farm risks and insurance to obtain the certification.

“As a marketing representative, I need to understand the agricultural market,” Christian said. “This program provides an extensive study in the farm insurance market and improves the value I bring to my agents.”

The program is developed by the International Risk Management Institute, Inc. IRMI has been a leader in risk management and insurance research and education for more than 30 years.

“Our marketing representatives truly care about helping our agents and being a knowledgeable, resourceful partner,” said Jeremy Miller, director of marketing at Celina. “By earning this designation, Sue has the specialized expertise to assist our agents in making smarter risk management and insurance decisions.”

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.