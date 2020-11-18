Andrew Shaffer earns Chartered Financial Consultant designation

SIDNEY – Andrew Shaffer, a State Farm agent, has earned the Chartered Financial Consultant professional designation from The American College of Financial Services.

Candidates for the ChFC designation must complete a minimum of eight college-level courses and 18 hours of supervised examinations. They also must fulfill stringent experience and ethics requirements and participate in continuing education to maintain professional recertification. Since its inception in 1982, the credential has been widely regarded as a premier standard of knowledge and trust for financial planning professionals.

The ChFC program prepares professionals to apply advanced skills to address the financial planning needs of individuals, families and small-business owners in a diverse environment. They can help clients identify and establish specific goals and then formulate, implement and monitor a comprehensive plan to pursue those goals.

Those who earn a ChFC can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of financial topics including financial planning, wealth accumulation and estate planning, income taxation, life and health insurance, business taxation and planning, investments, and retirement planning with a focus on the practical application of concepts learned.