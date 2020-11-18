Midwest Electric, CoBank donates $19,980 to three local charities for the holidays

ST. MARYS – This year, Midwest Electric’s employees, board directors and legal counsel joined together to donate $19,980 to three local organizations, with $9,000 coming from CoBank.

The funds went to Mercy Unlimited in Wapakoneta, Our Home Family Resource Center in Celina and Agape Ministries in St. Marys. Each group received $6,660.

Midwest Electric applied for a Sharing Success matching grant from its lender, CoBank, and was awarded additional funds for the organizations.

Mercy Unlimited, Our Home Family Resource Center and Agape Ministries serve more than 600 children and 800 families in Auglaize and Mercer counties. Donations will help with the purchase of pajamas, socks, gloves and coats for local people in need, as well as toothpaste and hygiene products.

Funding also will go toward Weekend Warrior bags to ensure hungry children have food throughout the weekend while at home. Some of the programs funded include help with the purchase of a small toy, gift or game to brighten a local family’s holiday season.

These donations come as part of the co-op’s Christmas for Kids Program, started in 1993 by Midwest Electric’s employees. After 27 years, the program is still going strong.

For more information about Our Home Family Resource Center in Celina, visit https://www.ourhomefrc.com/.

To learn more about Agape Ministries of St. Marys, visit http://agapeministriesinc.com/.

For more information about Mercy Unlimited of Wapakoneta, visit http://www.mercyunlimited.org/.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.