LaRose announces new business filings have eclipsed 2019 record numbers

COLUMBUS – With 15,470 new business filings in October, Ohio already has surpassed the record total for the entirety of 2019.

Ohioans have submitted a total of 145,157 new business filings this year versus last year’s record of 130,621 new filings from January to December.

“The entrepreneurs of Ohio, many of them going on their own for the first time, are proving that a global pandemic and economic crisis cannot hold us back,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. “We should applaud and support these new small businesses in our communities as they are owned and operated by our neighbors, family and friends.”

Last month’s new filings are a 30% increase from October 2019, which had set the October record at 11,920.

Those looking to start a new business can take advantage of online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.