Airstream partners with Teacher Created Materials, Inc.

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, manufacturer of the world’s most iconic travel trailer, announced a landmark partnership with educational materials company Teacher Created Materials, Inc. on a Learn From Anywhere educational collection.

Airstream owners and fans who “road-school” or “home-school” young students now can keep them engaged and educated with a curated collection of workbooks and daily practice sheets, as well as science, technology, engineering, art and math learning resources, which are now available for purchase via Airstream’s e-commerce site, Airstream Supply Company.

The nomadic off-grid lifestyle has surged in popularity over the past decade, but since the pandemic this trend has skyrocketed as many Americans are looking to play, live, work and learn safely while on the road. With more people working from home – and more students enrolling in online learning – many Airstreamer parents are hitting the road for lengthy, experience-rich trips with their families and are looking for resources to aid in their children’s education. Recognizing this need, Airstream has partnered with TCM on a curated collection of supplemental tools for homeschoolers, students in traditional environments and those on the road who want to stay current on skills.

“While the pandemic has created challenges for us all, Airstreamers are in a unique position for socially distanced travel in this new normal,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “Our partnership with Teacher Created Materials gives parents the resources for hitting the road while keeping kids engaged in their learning. Why just read about the Grand Canyon, when you can get out there and see it for yourself?”

This collection includes a variety of learning resources that incorporate the key STEAM subjects. For example, for those on the road, students can explore math and geometry by charting the area and perimeter of Yosemite National Park or develop literacy and problem solving skills in Yellowstone. Additionally, the “180 Days” products (180 Days of Geography, 180 Days of Language, etc.), provide students with daily practice to help solidify skills and improve retention.

Founded in 1977, Teacher Created Materials sources materials that are created by teachers for teachers and parents. TCM materials are in classrooms in all 50 states and 89 countries around the world, and utilize the latest research and best classroom practices to ensure student success.

To learn more or to purchase products in the Learn from Anywhere collection, visit https://airstreamsupplycompany.com/shop/learn-from-anywhere/.