Celina Insurance Group’s leadership program participants donate care packages

CELINA – Fifteen employees enrolled in a leadership development program at Celina Insurance Group donated care packages and iPads to residents of Briarwood Village in Coldwater and Celina Manor in Celina.

The employees assembled 230 care packages, which contained note pads, sticky notes, playing cards, puzzles, pens and snacks. The packages also included handwritten notes and artwork from local elementary students. Each facility also received a new iPad.

“The group was motivated to develop an outreach project that helps nursing home residents connect with family and friends and keeps them active during the pandemic,” said Christine Purdy, director of human resources at Celina Insurance. “Giving our current and future leaders the opportunity to invest in their leadership development, while giving back to the community, allows for a dynamic experience both professionally and personally.”

Foundations Plus: An Experience in Leadership is a two-year program that includes transforming management and leadership styles, charting new directions for strategic success and being a leader and manager of action.

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.