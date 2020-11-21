Honda leaders earn Automotive News’ Top 100 Leading Women

MARYSVILLE – Two of Honda’s automotive manufacturing leaders in Ohio and Canada were recognized among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News.

Gail May, Performance Manufacturing Center division manager at Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., and Susan Kenny, engine plant manager at Honda of Canada Mfg., received the honors after a months-long nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

May leads day-to-day operations at the Performance Manufacturing Center, the exclusive global production headquarters for the Acura NSX supercar and home to several “PMC Edition” Acura models, and is responsible for strategic planning and oversight of quality and delivery at the plant.

Kenny leads more than 500 associates in the day-to-day operations for engine production and works to ensure HCM is prepared for the next generation of powertrain products.

Both women started their careers at Honda in 1993.

The 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry Award recognizes women who are leaders in the automotive field. Automotive News has published the list of the industry’s top female executives every five years since 2000.