Celina Insurance Group recognizes Clay Heitkamp for insurance designation achievement

CELINA – Clay Heitkamp, marketing representative at Celina Insurance Group, earned the Associate in Underwriting designation.

Heitkamp earned this recognition upon successful completion of four national exams – two designed for the AU program and two for the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter program. He also completed an ethics course that will count toward a CPCU.

“By enrolling in this program, I have furthered my knowledge of the commercial insurance industry,” Heitkamp said. “After moving from farm underwriting to commercial, the AU was the logical choice to increase my risk assessment and critical thinking skills.”

The AU professional program is a specialized curriculum awarded by the Insurance Institute of America.

“Clay was a successful commercial and farm underwriter for Celina, and this achievement provides the skills he needs to support our agency force as a marketing representative,” said Jeremy Miller, director of marketing at Celina. “I look forward to Clay strengthening our agents’ book of business with Celina and supporting our agencies as they pursue their long-term goals.”

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.