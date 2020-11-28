Leugers Insurance Agency welcomes new employee

ST. MARYS – Leugers Insurance Agency announced Colleen Sharpin has joined its St. Marys office as an account executive.

She joined the staff in August 2020 and is a licensed property and casualty agent.

Sharpin is a graduate of Wright State Lake Campus and lives in St. Marys. She enjoys spending time with family and friends in her spare time.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.