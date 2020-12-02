Emily Gibbs joins Living Dayton team

DAYTON – WDTN-TV announced the addition of Emily Gibbs to the Living Dayton team.

Gibbs comes to Living Dayton from WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island, where she spent the last two years as a producer and digital reporter for The Rhode Show.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join our Living Dayton family,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV vice president and general manager. “She has a passion and energy that embodies what our lifestyle show is all about. She will be a great addition to the Living Dayton team.”

Gibbs attended Rutgers University and graduated with a degree in journalism and media studies.

“I’m honored with the opportunity and excited to join the amazing team assembled on Living Dayton,” Gibbs said. “I can’t wait to spotlight the best that Dayton has to offer.”

Gibbs will be joined by co-hosts Grace Khachaturian and Sallie Taylor beginning Thursday, Dec. 3.

Living Dayton, the Miami Valley’s only lifestyle show, airs live each weekday from noon to 1 p.m. on WDTN-TV.