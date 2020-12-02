Celina Insurance Group announces retirement of senior vice president

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group announced the retirement of Vince Franz, senior vice president – chief operating officer, effective Jan. 4, 2021.

Franz has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance industry.

“Vince has had a significant, steadying influence on our people and customers,” President and CEO Bill Montgomery said. “His knowledge and leadership will be missed.”

Celina also announced the promotion of Ted Wissman to senior vice president – chief operating officer. He is in his 23rd year with Celina, most recently as vice president – claims.

Wissman has assumed different roles at Celina that diversify his experience. In his new role, Wissman will oversee all insurance operations and will continue as a member of the senior management team.

“Ted has 29 years of experience in property and casualty insurance and has spent most of those years as a leader who executes a strategy and drives growth,” Montgomery said. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber lead our operations.”

Wissman and his wife, Amy, reside in Minster and have three children.

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.