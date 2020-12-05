Dr. Shelsea L. Johnson joins the Pediatric Group

PIQUA – Dr. Shelsea L. Johnson has joined the Pediatric Group at 280 N. Looney Road, Suite 203, Piqua.

Johnson attended Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at Wright State University and Dayton Children’s Medical Center, Dayton.

Johnson joins Dr. Tammy Taylor; Dr. Paul Weber; Becky Blackton, certified pediatric nurse practitioner; Lindsey Jones, certified pediatric nurse practitioner; Tammy Kaiser, certified pediatric nurse practitioner; Dr. Meredith Prenger; and Allyson Woerndle, certified pediatric nurse practitioner; at the practice.

The Pediatric Group is a Premier Physician Network practice with three offices in Piqua, Tipp City and Troy. New patients are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-440-8687.