Wilson Health launches patient access call center

SIDNEY — Wilson Health is expanding its network by opening a new patient access call center. The new call center offers a personalized, first-class experience to patients as a centralized point of access to medical providers and services across the growing Wilson Health Medical Group (WHMG) network, where patient service representatives act as the gateway for patients on behalf of physician practices.

“Providing patients with easy access to the best healthcare possible is our priority,” said Dr. Cara Wolters, family medicine physician. “We’ve made it easier than ever for patients to schedule an appointment that best suits their needs and schedules.”

The newly established call center is an integral part of operations across the Wilson Health enterprise. Call center services are provided for those who call 937-498-9464 (WHMG). It is staffed with a team ready to provide patients with a high-quality, friendly and efficient experience using the latest contact center technology. Trained patient services representatives are part of the call center team to help answer questions and facilitate patient needs. The new call center operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Patients want immediacy and convenience when it comes to scheduling an appointment with a medical provider,” said Wolters. “We recognize this and have transformed our patient scheduling system to allow access to care through multiple ways.”

Patients can not only contact the new call center to request an appointment, but they can also schedule online at wilsonhealth.org or by texting WHMG to 484848 from their mobile phone.

“Our ultimate goal is to make accessing a Wilson Health doctor, whether in-person or virtually through telemedicine, as seamless as possible with the personalized care you trust from your local providers,” said Wolters. “Whether you are a new patient looking to establish with one of our providers, or an existing patient in need of a same day appointment, Wilson Health offers various options to meet your needs.”

Wilson Health continues to grow its medical group network with 42 healthcare providers in 19 medical offices throughout the region.

For more information visit wilsonhealth.org or call 937-498-9464 (WHMG).

Dillan Shultz, Patient Access supervisor, and Cara Mabry, Patient Services representative, serve as lead call center agents at Wilson Health’s new Patient Access Call Center. Patients can now call 937-498-9464 to schedule an appointment with a Wilson Health medical provider. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Wilson-Health-Call-Center1.jpg Dillan Shultz, Patient Access supervisor, and Cara Mabry, Patient Services representative, serve as lead call center agents at Wilson Health’s new Patient Access Call Center. Patients can now call 937-498-9464 to schedule an appointment with a Wilson Health medical provider. Courtesy photo