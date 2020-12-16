Employees donate gifts to Angel Tree Program

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group and its employees recently donated Christmas gifts to the Mercer County Angel Tree Program. This program gives assistance to children in need.

Company employees gave 50 gifts. In addition, the company collected monetary donations totaling $100. Celina has proudly supported the annual holiday drive for the past 21 years.

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.