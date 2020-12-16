Airstream Customer Council makes its mark with impactful first year

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, has adopted 21 product and customer experience improvements recommended by the first Airstream Customer Council, which was created in 2019 to give owners a larger role in the future of the brand.

The 12-member ACC met periodically over the past year and was in regular contact with the Airstream executive team to provide feedback and guidance in three crucial areas: product quality, dealership experience and service experience. That interaction provided Airstream leadership with invaluable insight and actionable improvement ideas currently in place or in process.

“Airstream doesn’t have a customer base, we have a community,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “That community is passionate, knowledgeable and vocal. We knew the Airstream Customer Council would be a powerful tool for driving improvement, and this first panel has exceeded those expectations. We can’t thank these first ACC members enough for the gift of their time, commitment and expertise. Airstream and everyone who owns one of our products will benefit from the first ACC’s efforts and that of future councils.”

Among the nearly two dozen ACC recommendations enhanced, adopted or now in development by Airstream are several upgrades to the company’s standards for its elite Five Rivet Dealer designation, including enhanced customer delivery resources. Service improvements include greatly expanded support resources for Airstream owners, and to enhance product quality, the company used the ACC’s experience to prioritize product development projects to further improve the overall Airstream experience.

The ACC consists of 12 owners with a variety of backgrounds and Airstream models. Inaugural members were selected for a one-year term from a pool of 850 candidates. The group included full-time, part-time and weekend Airstreamers. Ten members own travel trailers, and two others have touring coaches. The council ranged in age from 39 to 70 and included veterans, business executives, engineers, a retired educator and a former chef.

“The ACC was created to help us further enhance the Airstream experience,” said Justin Humphreys, vice president, sales. “The debut council did exactly that. The wealth of practical recommendations and insight provided by this remarkable group of owners is fueling meaningful improvements in the product, dealership and service aspects of our mission. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with this ACC and future cohorts.”

Applications are now open for the 2021 cohort of the Airstream Customer Council. To learn more about this volunteer group and apply, visit https://www.airstream.com/owners/customer-council/. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31.