Berning named president, CEO

ST. MARYS – Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Cynthia Berning as president and chief executive officer effective Dec. 16.

Berning served as interim president and chief executive officer since the retirement of Kevin Harlan on Sept. 4.

Berning and her husband, Chris, are lifelong residents of Maria Stein. They have three grown children and two grandchildren, with a third expected in March.

Berning has more than 20 years of health care management experience, with the past 13 as a member of the senior executive leadership team. She most recently served as vice president of operations for the Grand Lake Health System.

“It is a true honor and privilege to be chosen to lead the Grand Lake Health System, an organization that has been a part of my heart for the past 20 years,” Berning said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue, and grow upon, the strong foundation that had been built under Kevin Harlan’s leadership as president and CEO. We, as a health system, are committed to meeting the health care needs of the community by continuing to provide the high-quality services our community deserves, expects and has come to rely on.”