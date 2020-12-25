Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased in November

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.7% in November 2020, down from a revised 6.1% in October.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 324,000, down from 356,000 in October. The number of unemployed has increased by 87,000 in the past 12 months from 237,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in November 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 6.7%, down from 6.9% in October, and up from 3.5% in November 2019.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 29,400 over the month, from a revised 5,217,700 in October to 5,247,100 in November, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 894,200, decreased 900 over the month as losses in manufacturing (-2,000) outpaced gains in construction (+1,000) and mining and logging (+100).

The private service-providing sector at 3,616,400 increased 28,500 as gains in leisure and hospitality (+11,300), professional and business services (+7,400), trade, transportation and utilities (+5,000), educational and health services (+4,500), and financial activities (+2,200) surpassed losses in other services (-1,600) and information (-300).

Government employment, at 736,500, increased 1,800 as gains in local (+2,800) and state (+1,800) government exceeded losses in federal government (-2,800).

From November 2019 to November 2020, non-agricultural wage and salary employment decreased 336,300. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 41,900.

Manufacturing lost 30,000 jobs as losses in durable goods (-34,400) outweighed gains in non-durable goods (+4,400). Construction decreased 10,400 jobs and mining and logging lost 1,500 jobs.

Employment in the private service-providing sector decreased 245,900 with losses in leisure and hospitality (-115,200), professional and business services (-40,200), trade, transportation and utilities (-38,300), educational and health services (-28,700), financial activities (-10,800), other services (-8,900) and information (-3,800).

Government employment decreased 48,500 with losses in state (-25,100), local (-22,000) and federal (-1,400) government.