Wright State ranked among nation’s best for its MBA in international business

DAYTON – Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business is ranked among the nation’s best schools for its MBA in international business by Great Business Schools, an online guide for students considering colleges.

The guide ranked Wright State No. 16 on its list of 25 best MBA in international business programs in 2021.

“All business in the 21st century is global business to some degree, so an MBA in international business is a smart choice for just about any career goal,” Marie Benson, managing editor of Great Business Schools, said in an email notification to Wright State. “Programs like yours are preparing leaders for the present and future of business.”

Great Business Schools said it featured only reputable, accredited institutions, ranked according to practical factors like cost, potential salary and student satisfaction.

Riad Ajami, professor of management and international business at Wright State, said the schools also were ranked based on faculty members who hold doctorates in international business and teach in the field, citations of these faculty members and others by Researchgate of their published works and authorships of textbooks in international business.

Other factors, he said, include study abroad and exchange programs, publications of research articles, editorial board memberships in international business journals and active faculty in learned societies in the field of international business.

“We measure very well on all of these dimensions, including hosting the peer-reviewed Journal of Asia-Pacific Business, textbook publications, an active faculty publishing in the field and functional (international business) courses in all the areas of business including international finance, international management, global supply chains, international marketing and study abroad programs,” Ajami said.