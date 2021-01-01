Phelan Insurance Agency offers internship, scholarship

VERSAILLES – Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles, is offering an internship and/or scholarship in memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015.

The award is open to current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Applicants must be majoring in business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance or risk management, and must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2020.

The award may include a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Agency plus a scholarship of up to $5,000, with the opportunity to renew the following year. The recipient may be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2021. Multiple scholarships may be awarded.

Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.