Nominations open for BBB Eclipse Integrity Awards, Spark Awards

DAYTON – Nominations are open for the Better Business Bureau’s 2021 honors – the BBB Eclipse Integrity Awards and Spark Awards.

The BBB Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. They recognize organizations’ outstanding ethical business practices and enhance the confidence of their vendors, customers and peers.

There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which also are based on the number of full-time employees.

To learn more, nominate and/or apply, visit bbbeclipse.org.

BBB is even hosting a free optional virtual seminar to help from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 . The seminar will feature a past winner sharing his or her insights, potentially connecting business leaders with a mentor for their entry and to walk them step-by-step through the process. To register, call 937-610-2270.

The Spark Awards, an award for entrepreneurship, recognizes business owners 35 and younger or business owners of any age operating for less than three years, who demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community.

These “trustmakers” are the future of the trusted marketplace. The class of 2021 honorees will inspire others to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship

Applications and nominations are accepted online at http://bit.ly/DaytonSparkAward.

The deadline to nominate an organization for either honor is Feb. 1, and the deadline to submit your own organization’s entry for either honor is March 1. The awards presentation will be May 11.

Anyone with questions regarding these honors may call 937-610-2277 or email ssword@dayton.bbb.org.