Leugers Insurance makes holiday donation

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency made its ninth annual holiday donation to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer and Auglaize counties.

Donations were accepted at all Leugers Insurance Agency offices throughout the year. Items collected were for children ages 0-3 and included books, puzzles, educational games and more.

Through the generosity of the community, agency partners and Leugers Insurance Agency employees, a contribution was presented to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer and Auglaize counties. These donations will be used to assist more than 240 families this holiday season.

Leugers Insurance will collect toys again throughout 2021 and will accept donations at any office.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.