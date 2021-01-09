Posted on by

Leugers Insurance makes holiday donation


Leugers Insurance Agency donated books, puzzles, educational games and more to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer and Auglaize counties. Pictured, left to right, are Emily Knapke, customer service representative, Leugers Insurance; Ruth Brown, processor, Leugers Insurance; Angie Mangen, customer service representative, Leugers Insurance; Jacque Leverette, customer service representative, Leugers Insurance; Brad Seitz, producer, Leugers Insurance; Jenna Berning, customer service representative, Leugers Insurance; Ashley Saunders, customer service representative, Leugers Insurance; Colleen Sharpin, producer, Leugers Insurance; Brian Seitz, producer, Leugers Insurance; Sarah Bey, customer service representative, Leugers Insurance; Mark Seitz,producer, Leugers Insurance; Danielle Kelly, home visitor, Help Me Grow Mercer County; Sandy Dorsten, program supervisor, Help Me Grow Mercer County; Kathy Moellenkamp, home visitor, Help Me Grow Auglaize County; and Melissa Kaup, early invention manager, Help Me Grow of Mercer County.

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency made its ninth annual holiday donation to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer and Auglaize counties.

Donations were accepted at all Leugers Insurance Agency offices throughout the year. Items collected were for children ages 0-3 and included books, puzzles, educational games and more.

Through the generosity of the community, agency partners and Leugers Insurance Agency employees, a contribution was presented to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer and Auglaize counties. These donations will be used to assist more than 240 families this holiday season.

Leugers Insurance will collect toys again throughout 2021 and will accept donations at any office.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.

