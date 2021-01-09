Airstream’s 2020 Globetrotter 30RB honored in Fast Company’s design competition

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, has been recognized by Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation By Design Awards for the 2020 Airstream Globetrotter 30 Rear Bedroom trailer.

The Globetrotter earned a finalist in the Mobility category and received an honorable mention in the Best Design North America category.

“We are honored by these awards and grateful for the recognition,” said McKay Featherstone, Airstream vice president, product development and engineering. “Airstream is a design and customer-driven company – and has been since its inception nearly 90 years ago. The 2020 Globetrotter 30RB embodies the ethos instilled by our founder, Wally Byam, to ‘make no changes, only improvements.’”

“How we travel may be changing, but our desire to see the world remains,” Featherstone added. “The improvement-laden 2020 Globetrotter 30RB delivers unparalleled versatility, design and craftsmanship.”

The updated 2020 Globetrotter 30RB is the perfect platform for remote work. The optional Airstream Connected kit provides 4G LTE connectivity in even the most isolated locations. Owners can keep their laptops humming deep in the wilderness with the Globetrotter’s optional high-output, roof-mounted solar power array and advanced lithium-ion battery.

The 30-foot Globetrotter Rear Bedroom comes in two configurations – twin or queen – and sleeps up to six people. The model’s open, linear and flexible spaces allow for seamless transitions between work, play and relaxation.

The modern, durable interior features premium surfaces and upholstery, sleek hardware and innovative storage solutions. Airstream designers and engineers overcame significant challenges to create an interior that offers long, unbroken visual lines yet maintains Airstream’s rugged durability.

The new Globetrotter galley is a flexible space for dining and entertaining. Airstream designers drew inspiration from customer feedback, updating the kitchen with a larger, rectangular sink. Current home kitchen design trends are reflected in the Globetrotter’s horizontal drawers, which replaced vertical and stacked drawers.

Panoramic windows on both ends of the travel trailer follow Airstream’s design strategy of creating open spaces that feel large and relaxed while providing an immersive connection to nature.