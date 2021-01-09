Moeller Brew Barn, Winans Chocolates + Coffees collaborate

TROY – Winans Wurtle Nut Brown Ale by Moeller Brew Barn is nearing its second annual release.

The dessert ale makes its return to both Moeller Brew Barn locations in Maria Stein and Troy, as well as retailers across 35 counties in Ohio. The local brewmaster and confectioner’s creation is made with the famous Winans Wurtles.

“Winans is excited to welcome the next round of Moeller Brew Barn’s Winans brew. The first creation was really popular and represented the quality of Winans products well. We are excited to taste it soon,” said Laurie Winans Reiser, owner of Winans Chocolates + Coffees, headquartered in Piqua.

At 6.3% ABV, Winans Wurtle Nut Brown Ale is full of caramel, chocolate and pecan notes and aromas. Its medium body and nutty finish make it the perfect treat as Valentine’s Day approaches.

To accommodate the day of love, the ale’s can has undergone a design refresh. The new label displays a sleek black background with a confetti of hearts and shiny, metallic red detail. Additionally, the can can be personalized with a hand-written note to loved ones. The letter has even been started for you: “You mean the Wurtle to me, and then some.”

“In 2018, we brewed the Winans Meltaway Milk Chocolate Porter, and we learned then what hand-crafting chocolates was all about. We’ve built upon our collaboration brew, and the new personalized-option can design takes it one step further,” said Nick Moeller, Moeller Brew Barn founder. “I know what I’ll be getting my wife for Valentine’s Day, and hopefully she knows what to get for me.”

Moeller Brew Barn opened its doors in Maria Stein in 2015 with a second location in Troy in 2019 while Winans has served Ohio for four generations. This January marks the second year that both Ohio-built companies have joined forces to create the rich and nutty, Winans Wurtle Nut Brown Ale.

Winans Wurtle Nut Brown Ale cans and kegs will be released into the market the week of Jan. 11 with a Taproom release on Jan. 14.

To learn more about Moeller Brew Barn’s offerings, visit the online untappd menu or www.moellerbrewbarn.com. To learn more about Winans Chocolates + Coffees, visit www.winanscandies.com.