ServiceMaster by Case wins Achiever Award

WAPAKONETA – ServiceMaster Brands recently honored ServiceMaster by Case with a ServiceMaster Restore Achiever Award at the annual awards ceremony for ServiceMaster Restore franchises.

The ceremony brings together Restore franchisees around the United States to honor high-performing members of its franchise network. The award ceremony was conducted remotely via live broadcast this year with nearly 500 ServiceMaster Restore franchisees attending from across the United States.

“We’re very humbled to receive this award. After more than 40 years in business, we’ve continued to grow, and we owe our success to our excellent customer service and to the trust given to us by our customers and by insurance professionals,” said Jennifer Fraley, co-owner of ServiceMaster by Case.

To qualify for the Achiever Award, the franchise must have been in business for a two-year review period and follow comprehensive insurance, contract, audit and industry regulations. The franchise also must have demonstrated strong financial growth over the two-year period.