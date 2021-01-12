Honda launches production of all-new 2022 MDX

EAST LIBERTY—Acura celebrated the official production start of the all-new 2022 Acura MDX at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio on Tuesday.

The fourth-generation MDX, has been completely redesigned from the ground up to serve as the new flagship of the Acura brand. Based on Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA, it is the most premium, performance-focused and technologically advanced SUV in Acura history. The 2022 MDX will begin arriving at Acura dealerships Feb. 2.

Designed, developed and manufactured by a team of associates in Ohio and California, the 2022 MDX is underpinned by an all-new light truck platform engineered to deliver premium proportions, more athletic handling performance, refined ride comfort, exceptional cabin quietness and improved collision protection. Like all new Acura models, the 2022 MDX is built exclusively in Ohio.

“Our associates at the East Liberty Auto Plant are incredibly excited to showcase their expertise in craftsmanship and quality as they begin mass production of Acura’s new flagship model, the 2022 MDX,” said East Liberty Auto Plant General Manager Jun Jayaraman.

Production associates at the company’s state-of-the-art engine plant in Anna, Ohio, will build the 3.5-liter V6 engine for the new MDX as well as the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that will power the Type S high performance variant, set to arrive in the summer.

“To fulfill its new role as the flagship model of the Acura brand we had a clear focus on taking MDX to a higher level, a true revolution, that would evoke passion, excitement and emotion like never before,” said Tom Nguyen, global development leader of the MDX.

The experienced production team at the East Liberty Auto Plant implemented sophisticated manufacturing technologies to assure superior build quality and premium refinement for the 2022 MDX. It is the first model launched exclusively on East Liberty Auto Plant’s new 5,000-ton servo (stamping) press, which allows for sharper sculpting of the hood and body panels while forming steel and increased amounts of aluminum. The ultra-rigid body is stiffer in every measure, created using a high-accuracy body weld process and new high-performance adhesive, and foundational to enabling MDX’s finely tuned ride and handling qualities, as well as a quiet and more comfortable cabin.

Over the past 20 years, across three generations of development, MDX has established itself as America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, with sales of over one million units.

An associate perfects her assembly techniques for 2022 Acura MDX using the new virtual training software at the East Liberty Auto Plant. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_MDX-selects-09.jpg An associate perfects her assembly techniques for 2022 Acura MDX using the new virtual training software at the East Liberty Auto Plant. Courtesy photo Associates celebrate as the 2022 Acura MDX rolls off the assembly line at the East Liberty Ohio plant. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_MDX-selects-21.jpg Associates celebrate as the 2022 Acura MDX rolls off the assembly line at the East Liberty Ohio plant. Courtesy photo The Acura logo is carefully installed on a completed 2022 Acura MDX at the East Liberty Auto Plant. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_MDX-selects-22.jpg The Acura logo is carefully installed on a completed 2022 Acura MDX at the East Liberty Auto Plant. Courtesy photo The all-new 2022 Acura MDX rolls off the assembly line in East Liberty, Ohio. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_22MDX_Production_End-of-LIne.jpg The all-new 2022 Acura MDX rolls off the assembly line in East Liberty, Ohio. Courtesy photo